NBA season predictions: Eastern conference picks, betting odds for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

As the regular season approaches, DKNation will take a look at the odds for each conference. The Eastern conference holds the odds-on favorites Brooklyn Nets, along with the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and several up-and-coming squads in the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

Eastern Conference Odds for 2021-22 Season

Brooklyn Nets (+100)

Milwaukee Bucks (+390)

Philadelphia 76ers (+750)

Miami Heat (+900)

Atlanta Hawks (+1500)

Boston Celtics (+1800)

Chicago Bulls (+3500)

New York Knicks (+4000)

Indiana Pacers (+4000)

Charlotte Hornets (+8000)

Toronto Raptors (+10000)

Washington Wizards (+10000)

Detroit Pistons (+30000)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+30000)

Orlando Magic (+30000)

There’s several tiers to this conference. The Nets and Bucks are in their own group, while the 76ers, Heat, Hawks and Celtics occupy the next group. The Bulls, Knicks and Pacers round out the third group and the rest of the conference is fighting for the play-in tournament spots.

The pick: Nets (+100)

The Bucks are an intriguing pick given their status as defending champions, but the talent on paper gives the Nets the edge. Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status is going to a topic of conversation and if he doesn’t ultimately get the jab, the Bucks could become value play. The 76ers, if Ben Simmons does return with new purpose, are also in play.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.