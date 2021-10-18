NBA season predictions: Western conference picks, betting odds for 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

As the regular season approaches, DKNation will take a look at the odds for each conference. The Western conference holds two massive contenders for the title with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. It’s also got last year’s conference champions in the Phoenix Suns, the team with the best record in the league in the Utah Jazz and reigning MVP in Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.

Western Conference Odds for 2021-22 Season

Los Angeles Lakers (+200)

Golden State Warriors (+550)

Phoenix Suns (+650)

Utah Jazz (+650)

Los Angeles Clippers (+650)

Denver Nuggets (+900)

Dallas Mavericks (+1300)

Portland Trail Blazers (+3500)

Memphis Grizzlies (+6000)

New Orleans Pelicans (+8000)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+13000)

Sacramento Kings (+13000)

San Antonio Spurs (+18000)

Houston Rockets (+35000)

Oklahoma City Thunder (+35000)

The bottom of the West is truly dismal with Oklahoma City and Houston undergoing long rebuilding projects. The rest of the conference is loaded. The Lakers get a slight edge over everyone else but the Warriors, Suns, Jazz and Clippers are right next to each other. The Nuggets and Mavericks form the next group, while the Trail Blazers round out the list of who the oddsmakers see as potential contenders. The Grizzlies and Pelicans seem destined for play-in tournament spots.

The pick: Golden State Warriors (+550)

There’s no fun in taking the favorite. The Warriors should be much better than they were last season, especially with a more rounded-out supporting cast. Klay Thompson’s return is imminent and all reports suggest he’s looking like his old self. Golden State’s ability to truly contend hinges on Thompson’s health but this roster should be good enough to scare anyone in the playoffs. And in a make-or-miss league, this team makes more often.

