Bills vs. Titans game picks, best bets for Week 6 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills, fresh off a massive Week 5 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in a Monday night contest in Week 6. The Titans are coming off a division win over the Jaguars and hope to make a statement with a victory over the AFC’s hottest team.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bills-Titans matchup in Week 6 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 6 odds: Bills vs. Titans

Spread: Bills -5.5

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Bills -250, Titans +200

Our picks

Pick against the spread: Bills -5.5

The Titans have struggled against the pass, ranking 21st in the league in yards allowed through the air. Josh Allen and the Bills just got done putting up 315 yards and three touchdowns on the Chiefs. They should be capable of doing the same against Tennessee.

Over/under: Over

The Titans have the ability to play ball control with Derrick Henry but at some point, they’re going to have to match a team in scoring. This is a great opportunity for Tennessee to show it can hold its own in a shootout. The Bills will move the ball well enough to score points. The question is whether the Titans can match them punch for punch.

