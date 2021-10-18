Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 6 MNF matchup: Bills vs. Titans

To wrap up another exciting week in the NFL, we have the Buffalo Bills going on the road to face the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. The Bills (4-1) will be trying to win their fifth consecutive game after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead last Sunday night. The Titans (3-2) are coming off of dominating 37-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

Can Josh Allen and the Bills cement their status as one of the top teams in the AFC? Or will the Titans pull off the upset and come away with their fourth win in their last five games? Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans, Week 6 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Bills are 5.5-point favorites. 90% of the handle and 88% of bets are being placed on the Bills to cover.

Is the public right? There’s a lot of juice on the Bills in tonight’s contest and rightfully so, as they’ve been one of the best teams in the league. After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 23-16, in Week 1, Buffalo has won its last four games by an average of 28.7 points. The Bills are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games. Buffalo is also 6-1 ATS in the team’s last seven road games. When you pair that with the Titans’ defense giving up 26 points per game, we could see the Bills easily cover this number.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 53. A total of 90% of the handle and 88% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? The public is on the right side again as this Bills team can put up points in the bunches. Buffalo’s offense is averaging 34.4 points per game, which is impressive to start off the 2021 season. Josh Allen has a ton of options at wide receiver as well as tight end, and he also has a running game, which is averaging 140.4 yards per game. Tennessee’s defense has had its fair share of struggles and is very inexperienced at the cornerback spot. At the same time, Derrick Henry will get his and Julio Jones will be back in the starting lineup for the Titans.

Betting the moneyline: The Bills are road favorites with moneyline odds at --260. Moneyline odds for the Titans are at +210. A total of 80% of the handle and 90% of bets are being placed on the Bills to win.

Is the public right? Buffalo should win this game over the Titans to wrap up Week 6. They have the better offensive weapons as well as a defense that is stingy. The Bills’ defense is only allowing 251.8 total yards per game, which is good for first in the NFL. They also lead the league in total difference +11 with 15 total takeaways. Take the Bills on the moneyline and enjoy MNF!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.