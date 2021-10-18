 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Red Sox vs. Astros live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 3 via live online stream on FS1

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s MLB broadcast of Game 3 of the ALCS featuring the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

By Jovan C. Alford
Enrique Hernandez #5 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of game two of the 2021 American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Houston Red Sox and Boston Red Sox will now head to Fenway Park for Game 3 of the ALCS. Monday night’s playoff game is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

After losing Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park to the Astros, the Red Sox bounced back with a 9-5 victory on Saturday, thanks to three home runs. Outfielder J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam in the first inning off of Astros starter Luis Garcia. Then Rafael Devers hit a grand slam of his own in the second inning off of Jake Odorizzi, who replaced the rookie starting pitcher. Finally, in the fourth inning, Kike Hernandez continued his great postseason hitting a solo shot.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros and Red Sox are both at even money (-110) on the moneyline, while the run total is set at nine on DraftKings Sportsbook. If you are looking at the run line, Houston is at -1.5 (+145) and Boston is at +1.5 (-165).

Red Sox vs. Astros

Pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. TBD
First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Astros -110, Red Sox -110
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

