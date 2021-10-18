Red Sox vs. Astros live stream: How to watch ALCS Game 3 via live online stream on FS1

The Houston Red Sox and Boston Red Sox will now head to Fenway Park for Game 3 of the ALCS. Monday night’s playoff game is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.

After losing Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park to the Astros, the Red Sox bounced back with a 9-5 victory on Saturday, thanks to three home runs. Outfielder J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam in the first inning off of Astros starter Luis Garcia. Then Rafael Devers hit a grand slam of his own in the second inning off of Jake Odorizzi, who replaced the rookie starting pitcher. Finally, in the fourth inning, Kike Hernandez continued his great postseason hitting a solo shot.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros and Red Sox are both at even money (-110) on the moneyline, while the run total is set at nine on DraftKings Sportsbook. If you are looking at the run line, Houston is at -1.5 (+145) and Boston is at +1.5 (-165).

Pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. TBD

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Astros -110, Red Sox -110

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app