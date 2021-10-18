Best player prop bets to consider for Astros vs. Red Sox in Game 3 in ALCS

Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox will begin at 8:08 p.m. ET on FS1. The Red Sox tied up the series at 1-1 last weekend, defeating the Astros 9-5 in Game 2. Jose Urquidy will be on the mound for the Astors and the Red Sox will give the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Monday’s ALCS Game 3, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kiké Hernández over 1.5 hits (+275)

With Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the BoSox, they will need their offense to show up once again for tonight’s Game 3 at Fenway. Hernández has been one of the best players in the postseason and brought a jolt to the Red Sox’s lineup. The 30-year-old is hitting .500 with five home runs and nine RBI in 32 at-bats. In the Red Sox’s Game 2 win, Hernandez hit a solo home run and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Hernández has gone over 1.5 hits in four out of seven postseason games, dating back to the AL Wild Card Game against the New York Yankees.

Jose Urquidy over 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

We didn’t strike gold on Ian Anderson’s strikeout prop on Sunday, but I feel as if Urquidy’s number is very achievable in his first postseason start. The 26-year-old enters Fenway Park with a 4-2 record, 3.86 ERA, and .229 OBA in 10 road starts this season. Urquidy was set to pitch in the ALDS, but Game 4 was rained out and instead Lance McCullers Jr. got the start.

Urquidy has faced the Red Sox only once this season, which was on May 31 at Minute Maid Park. In that game, he only allowed three hits, one earned run, and landed nine strikeouts in 6.0 IP. In his last five starts, the 26-year-old starter has gone over 3.5 strikeouts twice. But he also had two starts where he recorded three strikeouts.

