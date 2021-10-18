Moneyline pick for Astros vs. Red Sox in Game 3 of ALCS

The ALCS shifts to Boston where the Red Sox will look to take a 2-1 lead over the Houston Astros in the series for the first time since it began.

The ‘Stros inched out a 5-4 win in game one of the series, thanks to a furious comeback in the late innings. But the Sox got their revenge the next night, taking an eight-run lead into the third inning and never looking back in a 9-5 win.

But what will happen in the third game tonight? Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game 3 moneyline odds

Astros: +100

Red Sox: -120

Outside of a three-inning span on the back end of Game 1 of this series, the Red Sox have kind of dominated it. The Red Sox are projected to have Eduardo Rodriguez toe the rubber to start the game. He’s pitched well this year, boasting a 13-8 record and an ERA at 4.75, though he has struggled against Houston. In two starts against the Astros, Rodriguez has pitched to 43 batters and given up 13 runs on 12 hits. He’s only given up three extra base hits in that span though, but his strikeout numbers are low, only sitting down nine Houston players out of 43.

Houston will have Jose Urquidy on the bump, who has been dominant at times this season, with an ERA well under 4.0. He’s pitched well against Boston too. In his one outing against the Sox, he’s faced 22 batters and only given up three hits, though all three of them were doubles, and one run.

The Sox have not lost a game at Fenway since the postseason began, but that changes tonight. Urquidy has the upper hand in this pitching matchup and the ‘Stros offense should be able to get going against Rodriguez.

Pick: Astros +100

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.