What channel is Astros vs. Red Sox ALCS Game 3 on and when does it start

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox continue the ALCS with Game 3 Monday as the series shifts to Fenway Park. The Red Sox got the split they wanted out of the first two games, responding to a loss in Game 1 with a resounding Game 2 victory. The Astros will look to reclaim homefield advantage with a win in Boston.

The Astros got a big boost from Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa in Game 1 before falling back to Earth in Game 2. Houston SP Luis Garcia left the game due to injury, exposing some of the issues in the team’s rotation. The Astros need a good pitching performance away from home, especially with the offense showing it can put up runs consistently.

The Red Sox rebounded from a Game 1 loss in a big way, hitting two grand slams in the first two innings of Game 2 en route to a 9-5 win. Boston’s key players Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers came alive and that means good things for the team heading back to Fenway Park.

The Astros are favored on the run line according to DraftKings Sportsbook but Houston and Boston are both -110 on the moneyline. The over/under is set at 9, which seems low considering the first game hit that exact total before the over hit in Game 2.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game 3 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 18th

Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app