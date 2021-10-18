Checking in on Kawhi Leonard’s injury before the start of the season

Kawhi Leonard suffered a knee injury in Game 4 of the Clippers’ Western Conference Semifinals matchup against the Utah Jazz. Leonard and the Clippers initially believed the injury was less severe, not ruling out a possible return during the later parts of the postseason. However, it was announced in July that the former Finals MVP successfully underwent surgery to repair a partially torn right ACL, keeping him out indefinitely.

Kawhi Leonard injury update

Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule in his rehab from offseason ACL surgery, according to Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated. While that still doesn’t give an indication of when exactly we could expect to see Leonard back on the court, it does make Leonard’s return this season more likely than previously believed.

The two-time Finals MVP’s potential return would raise the Clippers’ ceiling quite a bit; they were already just two wins away from the Finals last season with Leonard sidelined. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Clippers at +1700 odds to win the NBA championship, which could be a steal of a bet if Kawhi does indeed make an appearance this season. In the meantime, the bulk of the responsibility will lie on the shoulders of Paul George, who is coming off of a fantastic postseason run. If you’re a PG-13 believer, you should take a hard look at his +3000 MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.