Checking in on Jamal Murray’s injury before the start of the season

Jamal Murray drove the lane late in an April matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Warriors and fell to the floor untouched, grabbing his knee in pain. He was helped to the locker room and would undergo surgery on a torn ACL just days later.

Jamal Murray injury update

Almost six months later, Murray is progressing in his rehab, reports David Aldridge of The Athletic. However, no timetable has been given for Murray’s return. Austin Rivers and Facundo Campazzo will likely share time filling the hole that Murray’s injury has left, which they did admirably last postseason.

The absence of Murray also leaves the door open for Michael Porter Jr. to take a huge step forward as a player in Denver’s offense as the team’s clear No. 2 guy. His +10000 odds at finishing as the “points per game leader” is 16th best at DraftKings Sportsbook. Whether Porter gets there or not, he’ll be a valuable player in fantasy basketball leagues.