Checking in on Klay Thompson’s injury before the start of the season

The last time we saw Klay Thompson in an NBA game was during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors in which he suffered a torn ACL. Thompson missed the following season as he rehabbed, but then ruptured his Achilles in an offseason pickup game prior to the 2020/21 season.

Klay Thompson injury updates

After missing his second straight season to rehab from surgery, Thompson has widely been expected to return to the court around Christmas time this season. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic has reported that Thompson is expected to be cleared for full-contact practices within a month.

Klay Thompson’s debut will depend on how long he’ll need to go through full-contact practices before being deemed ready to go. Until that day comes, Stephen Curry will have to do Steph things, and Draymond will have to figure out how to get everyone else involved in the offense. Another player to keep an eye on is Jordan Poole, whose opportunities should skyrocket. Poole showed flashes last season as a scorer but has looked like a legitimate scoring option for the Warriors throughout the preseason. His +2000 odds of winning Sixth Man of the Year leave him with top-10 odds over at DraftKings Sportsbook.