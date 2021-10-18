How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on the October 18th episode

Monday Night Raw comes live tonight from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and it will serve as the go-home show to Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

The show will mostly put the finishing touches on the card and will be headlined by a main event that will most likely give a clear direction for the women’s division moving forward.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

It was announced during Smackdown that the main event of tonight’s show will feature Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair putting her title on the line when defending against Bianca Belair. The two previously met two weeks ago in a match that ended in a no contest. With a win here, Belair would enter the Crown Jewel triple threat for the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks with a chance to become a double champion.

The could also create clarity in regards to the impending roster shifts as a result of the WWE Draft. Charlotte Flair is bound for Smackdown, so getting the belt off her here would avoid a clunky transition. Also, she’d seamlessly enter a potential title feud with Sasha Banks, who will probably now win the Smackdown belt at Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, Belair and Lynch would continue their feud on Raw.

This show will also feature the semifinals of both the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown Tournaments. Xavier Woods will meet Jinder Mahal for the right to face Finn Balor at Crown Jewel and Doudrop will battle Shayna Baszler for the right to meet Zelina Vega for the crown.

Also tonight, WWE Champion Big E will once again team up with Drew McIntyre ahead of their championship match on Thursday to battle Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. And Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will meet The Steet Profits in a non-title bout.