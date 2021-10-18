How odds have set up for the Herring vs. Stevenson bout

The 130-pound division gets a Saturday evening showcase this week as Jamel Herring puts his WBO junior lightweight title on the line against undefeated former featherweight champ Shakur Stevenson. The undercard gets going at 7:25 p.m. ET and the main card starts at 10:30 p.m. The undercard will air via live stream on ESPN+ and the main card will air on ESPN.

Herring is the champ, but Stevenson is the heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Herring is installed at +500 to win while Stevenson is -750. Herring claimed his title in May 2019 with a decision win over Masyuki Ito. It was his fourth straight win and part of a current seven-fight win streak after losing two out of three fights across 2016 and 2017. He seems to be on track, but faces his biggest challenge yet.

Stevenson is 16-0 and claimed the interim junior lightweight title in June when he won a unanimous decision over Jeremiah Nakathila. Stevenson moved up from featherweight in December 2020, beating Toka Khan Clary by unanimous decision before his win over Nakathila this year.

There is no unanimous champ in the 130-pound division, but Herring is generally viewed as the No. 1 fighter in the division. Stevenson is ranked fifth by The Ring and a decisive win would move him into discussion with WBC champ Oscar Valdez and WBA champs Roger Gutierrez and Chris Colbert as they compete to unify the division.

Current odds for Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson

General odds

Herring: +500

Stevenson: -750

Draw: +2200

Total rounds: 10.5 (Over -210, Under +170)

Fight outcome

Herring by decision or technical decision: +900

Herring by KO, TKO, DQ: +900

Stevenson by decision or technical decision: -145

Stevenson by KO, TKO, DQ: +175

Round betting

Herring by decision or TD: +900

Herring to win in Round 1: +10000

Herring to win in Round 2: +10000

Herring to win in Round 3: +8000

Herring to win in Round 4: +8000

Herring to win in Round 5: +6500

Herring to win in Round 6: +6500

Herring to win in Round 7: +6500

Herring to win in Round 8: +6500

Herring to win in Round 9: +8000

Herring to win in Round 10: +8000

Herring to win in Round 11: +10000

Herring to win in Round 12: +10000

Stevenson by decision or TD: -145

Stevenson to win in Round 1: +4000

Stevenson to win in Round 2: +3500

Stevenson to win in Round 3: +2500

Stevenson to win in Round 4: +2200

Stevenson to win in Round 5: +1800

Stevenson to win in Round 6: +1600

Stevenson to win in Round 7: +1600

Stevenson to win in Round 8: +1800

Stevenson to win in Round 9: +2000

Stevenson to win in Round 10: +2200

Stevenson to win in Round 11: +3500

Stevenson to win in Round 12: +4000

