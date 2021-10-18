Devonta Freeman, Darnell Mooney among best players to add in Week 7 waivers

Week 7 brings about more bye weeks for fantasy managers to deal with. There are several notable players who will be on byes this week, meaning the waiver wire is sure to be more active. It’s important to note waiver move should be made with more than just the immediate week to consider. Even though fantasy football is a weekly game, moves made ahead of time could pay off in a future week. Savvy waiver wire selections, along with some luck, often swing leagues at this time of year. Here are the best pickups on the waiver wire entering Week 7.

Bye weeks: DAL, MIN, BUF, JAX, LAC, PIT

Ravens RB Devonta Freeman (2.4% in ESPN leagues)

The Ravens continue to be decimated by injuries in the backfield, meaning Freeman is likely to be the lead guy for the team’s Week 7 contest against the Bengals. Le’Veon Bell is also in the waiver wire conversation but it looks like Freeman will be the lead guy in this run-heavy offense. Lamar Jackson is still going to get carries, so there’s a natural cap on Freeman’s ceiling. He’s still the top add this week.

Bears WR Darnell Mooney (45.9%)

Mooney has had some big weeks recently and more importantly, has chemistry with rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears are starting to open things up a bit offensively and Fields is not afraid to unload a few deep balls. That benefits Mooney and his fantasy managers, who only need one shot to connect for a solid payoff.

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz (48.4%)

The Eagles were trying to trade Ertz all offseason and ultimately kept the tight end going into the season. The Cardinals, who saw TE Maxx Williams suffer a season-ending injury, decided to go get Ertz in a trade. This is one of the better players at his position going into an explosive offense capable of putting up points in a hurry. At a position where there’s not a lot of great options, Ertz is worth adding on the waiver wire.

Colts QB Carson Wentz (17.7%)

For those managers streaming quarterbacks, Wentz looks to be a solid option. The quarterback finally looks comfortable in Indianapolis’ offense and is getting his weapons back. The Week 7 contest against San Francisco will be difficult but the Colts get the Titans, Jets and Jaguars in the following three weeks. As bye weeks start to roll in, Wentz could be a handy backup option in one of those contests for managers.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman (46.1%)

Hardman can be seen as a volatile option in one of the league’s best offenses, especially with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce entrenched as the top two options. However, the receiver got 12 targets in Week 5 and five targets in Week 6. His role is slowly increasing in this attack and with Hill having some leg issues, it’s not difficult to see a path for Hardman to be a top waiver option for the coming weeks.