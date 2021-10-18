Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell worth waiver wire adds after strong games in Week 6

The Baltimore Ravens looked dominant in what many expected to be a close contest in Week 6, running over the Los Angeles Chargers 34-6. Baltimore’s running backs did most of the damage in this one, and they should be gaining more attention in fantasy circles after Sunday’s performance.

Ravens RBs Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell: Week 7 waiver wire

This was a balanced rushing attack for Baltimore, which might not be the case every week. Freeman and Latavius Murray had nine carries each, while Lamar Jackson and Bell had eight each. Murray is banged up, so Freeman and Bell are next in line for work. Jackson will always get carries but his rushes aren’t always designed.

Freeman looks like the more efficient back so far and should be the priority for fantasy managers attempting to add him on the waiver wire. Given how the Ravens backfield has done this season in terms of injuries, Bell is also worth a roster spot. Both players will get enough work as it is, and an injury here and there could make one of them a feature back down the stretch of the fantasy season.