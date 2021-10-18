T.Y. Hilton worth monitoring on waiver wire for Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts successfully put a brutal 31-25 overtime loss in Week 5 behind them with a 31-3 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 6. One of the best sights for Indianapolis fans was the return of T.Y. Hilton, who was activated off injured reserve earlier this week to take part in the game.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton: Week 7 waiver wire

Hilton led all Colts receivers with 80 yards, which he accumulated on four receptions. The speedster was reclaiming his perch atop the team’s wide receiver depth chart before suffering what appears to be a quad injury late in the contest.

If Hilton is forced to miss a few weeks, he might not be worth adding on the waiver wire. Be sure to monitor his status in the coming days regarding his injury. The upside, however, is too good to pass up at this point in the season. Hilton can also be used in the IR spot if he’s ruled out for a few games, freeing up a bench spot for someone else.