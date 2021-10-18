Ricky Seals-Jones worth waiver wire add after scoring touchdown in Week 6

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones came into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as someone to watch out for. The veteran tight end showed up and was one of the lone bright spots for Washington’s offense.

Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones: Week 7 waiver wire

In his first start of the regular season last week, Seals-Jones recorded five receptions (nine targets) for 41 yards against the New Orleans Saints. His performance for an injured Logan Thomas caught many fantasy football managers’ attention as a potential waiver wire add heading into Week 6.

The Washington Football Team offense were going up against a Kansas City Chiefs’ defense that has struggled immensely with covering tight ends. Seals-Jones took advantage of the Chiefs’ defense, picking up four receptions (six targets) for 58 yards and a touchdown. The veteran tight end now has two touchdowns on the season and scored 15.8 fantasy points in Week 6. The 26-year-old Seals-Jones is rostered in 19.1% of ESPN and 27% of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.