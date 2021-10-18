Donovan Peoples-Jones worth waiver wire after explosive afternoon in Week 6

Not much went right for the Cleveland Browns in the team’s 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but they did get a solid performance out of wide receiver Donavan Peoples-Jones.

The second-year wideout had a breakout game on the loss and showed why he was being touted as a fantasy sleeper in the preseason. With injuries mounting within the Browns offense, fantasy managers may want to keep their eye on DPJ this week, as his usage only stands to increase.

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones: Week 7 waiver wire

Peoples-Jones was the definition of explosive on Sunday, converting four catches into 101 yards and both of the Browns’ touchdowns in the loss. He notably scored his first TD right after Odell Beckham Jr. briefly exited the game with an injury, so he’s comfortable taking on the responsibility of a WR1 when called upon.

DPJ is rostered in just 1% of ESPN and Yahoo leagues, so he’ll definitely be available on the waiver wire this week and ready to boost your lineup in Week 7.