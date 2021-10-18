J.D. McKissic worth waiver wire add following productive outing in Week 6

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic finds a way to make himself useful in seemingly every game for the franchise, and Sunday he managed to do it once again in the team’s 31-13 loss to the Chiefs.

McKissic’s value on the field only increased as lead running back Antonio Gibson went in and out of the game with a shin injury. With Gibson’s status for Week 7 at the Packers up in the air, McKissic once again becomes a must-watch player on the waiver wire this week.

Washington Football Team RB J.D. McKissic: Week 7 waiver wire

McKissic led the team in both rushing and receiving in the loss on Sunday, taking eight carries for 45 yards and also caught eight of 10 targets for 65 yards. Again, with Gibson potentially out, one would imagine he’d get a lion’s share of touches on the road next Sunday.

He’s rostered in just 46% of leagues on ESPN and 41% of leagues on Yahoo, so you’ll have a good chance of finding him on the wire come Tuesday morning.