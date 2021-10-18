Alex Collins suffered glute, hip injuries late in Week 6 game

Monday update: The Seahawks are not ruling Collins out for Week 7. Pete Carroll said on a Monday radio interview, “He’s not out of next week. We’ve got to see how he handles it.” The team also expects Rashaad Penny back from IR and think he will be, “Full speed, ready to roll.”

The Seattle Seahawks have been without starting running back Chris Carson for the last two games and he’ll be out for at least two more with him being placed on injured reserve last week. That has helped elevate Alex Collins to the starting job, where he played extremely well last night. Unfortunately, he was unavailable in overtime, as he was dealing with hip and glute injuries, per NFL.com.

Collins went over 100 yards rushing and scored a touchdown against one of the better run defenses in the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

Collins will have an extra day to heal up, as the Seahawks play the Saints on Monday Night Football. if he ends up missing, it looks like we would have a split between Deejay Dallas and Travis Homer. The matchup isn’t great for whoever ends up getting the job in Week 7, but Collins did put up a good fantasy day against the Steelers, so if he can go, there is upside there.