Kareem Hunt could miss 4-6 weeks with calf injury

Monday PM update: The news keeps getting worse for Kareem Hunt. He appears likely to miss 4-6 weeks with his calf injury now.

Calf injuries are always tough to predict, but the rough estimate was 4-6 weeks for Kareem Hunt. Cleveland is now down another RB heading into Thursday. https://t.co/N0Ul2w8fgA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2021

Monday update: Kareem Hunt’s calf injury appears to be bad enough to send him to the injured reserve, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hunt was injured in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and if he goes on I.R., he would miss at least three weeks. His running mate, Nick Chubb, doesn’t appear set to miss that much time with his calf injury, but he also doesn’t seem to be ready to return by Thursday when the team takes on the Broncos.

Both of the Cleveland Browns running backs appear to be “long shots” to play on Thursday night, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It appears Hunt avoided a long term injury when he went down without contact in Week 6, but with the short turnaround to Thursday Night Football, the odds are against him playing. The same appears to be true with Nick Chubb, who also has a calf injury and was unable to practice last week.