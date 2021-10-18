Jimmy Garoppolo present, Trey Lance absent for Wednesday practice

Wednesday update: The 49ers are back at practice on Wednesday and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be limited while Trey Lance will not participate, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo is expected to be mostly full go in spite of the limited designation and Shanahan is “optimistic” Garoppolo will be available on Sunday. The team does not expect to have Trey Lance available this Sunday, per Nick Wagoner.

The San Francisco 49ers got Jimmy Garoppolo back to practice on Monday, while rookie Trey Lance remained out with sprained knee. Offensive lineman Trent Williams says that “Jimmy looks like Jimmy,” and says he thinks he could have played last week if they hadn’t been on a bye, per Jennifer Lee Chan.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has said that Garoppolo will be the starter when healthy, so it looks very likely that Garoppolo will return to the QB1 position when the team returns this Sunday to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

The team won’t push Lance’s knee with Garoppolo looking ready to roll, and we could see Nate Sudfeld suit up as the backup quarterback.

Fantasy football implications

Garoppolo hasn’t shown much fantasy upside and will continue to be only useful as a two quarterback league option, which might be needed this week with six teams on bye.