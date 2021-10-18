Notable absent players during Week 7 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 7 brings us six NFL teams on their bye week and it is going to be tough to navigate this one with so many great fantasy players resting up. The list below is packed with players you will miss if they are on your teams and hopefully they are.
This bye week will help a couple of top fantasy players heal up, as Dak Prescott and Mike Williams both are currently dealing with injuries. The bye week has come at an opportune time for both of them.
The Cowboys have won five straight and if it wasn’t for Prescott’s injury, this bye week might have come at a bad time, but Prescott is the key to the Cowboys success and getting him healthy is a bigger concern than riding a hot streak.
You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation, as we go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week.
Dallas Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott
RB Ezekiel Elliott
WR CeeDee Lamb
WR Amari Cooper
TE Dalton Schultz
Minnesota Vikings
QB Kirk Cousins
RB Dalvin Cook
WR Justin Jefferson
WR Adam Thielen
Buffalo Bills
QB Josh Allen
RB Zack Moss
WR Stefon Diggs
WR Emmanuel Sanders
TE Dawson Knox
Jacksonville Jaguars
QB Trevor Lawrence
RB James Robinson
WR Marvin Jones
WR Laviska Shenault
Los Angeles Chargers
QB Justin Herbert
RB Austin Ekeler
WR Keenan Allen
WR Mike Williams
Pittsburgh Steelers
WB Ben Roethlisberger
RB Najee Harris
WR Diontae Johnson
WR Chase Claypool