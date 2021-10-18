Notable absent players during Week 7 byes in 2021 NFL season

Week 7 brings us six NFL teams on their bye week and it is going to be tough to navigate this one with so many great fantasy players resting up. The list below is packed with players you will miss if they are on your teams and hopefully they are.

This bye week will help a couple of top fantasy players heal up, as Dak Prescott and Mike Williams both are currently dealing with injuries. The bye week has come at an opportune time for both of them.

The Cowboys have won five straight and if it wasn’t for Prescott’s injury, this bye week might have come at a bad time, but Prescott is the key to the Cowboys success and getting him healthy is a bigger concern than riding a hot streak.

You’ll want to keep an eye on DKNation, as we go through some players worth picking up for use as stop gaps for this tough bye week.

QB Dak Prescott

RB Ezekiel Elliott

WR CeeDee Lamb

WR Amari Cooper

TE Dalton Schultz

QB Kirk Cousins

RB Dalvin Cook

WR Justin Jefferson

WR Adam Thielen

QB Josh Allen

RB Zack Moss

WR Stefon Diggs

WR Emmanuel Sanders

TE Dawson Knox

QB Trevor Lawrence

RB James Robinson

WR Marvin Jones

WR Laviska Shenault

QB Justin Herbert

RB Austin Ekeler

WR Keenan Allen

WR Mike Williams

WB Ben Roethlisberger

RB Najee Harris

WR Diontae Johnson

WR Chase Claypool