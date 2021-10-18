Super Bowl 56 odds: Cardinals up, Chargers down after Week 6

The Arizona Cardinals are still standing as the league’s lone unbeaten team through six weeks of play, with Monday Night Football still left in Week 6. The Cardinals are one of several teams seeing their Super Bowl odds shift dramatically as the season nears the halfway point. Arizona joins the list of the usual contenders for the Super Bowl, while some other trendy picks have stumbled in recent games.

We’re still a ways from the postseason and Super Bowl LVI, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at championship odds for teams through six weeks of the season. We’ll track the biggest movers in either direction while also hunting for potential value bets with these lines. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals: +1100 (+1400 entering Week 6)

Kyler Murray is playing like the league MVP and Arizona’s defense is forcing turnovers at a fantastic rate. The Cardinals recently had to deal with a COVID outbreak but still managed to go into Cleveland and beat a tough Browns team convincingly. There’s very few weaknesses in Kliff Kingsbury’s team and with Murray at the helm, the Super Bowl looks very much within reach.

Los Angeles Chargers: +2000 (+1600 entering Week 6)

Everything was going well for the Bolts. Justin Herbert was playing like he was a 10-year veteran, the offense was clicking and Brandon Staley’s press conferences were bringing in new fans. All those good feelings came crashing down after a 34-6 defeat at the hands of the Ravens. The Chargers still have a lot of work to do defensively, and Herbert has to show he can bounce back from games like this.

Buffalo Bills: +450 (+500 entering Week 6)

The Bills play the Titans Monday night, so there’s still a chance these odds move further up for Buffalo. Josh Allen is showing his leap last year was not a fluke, and Buffalo’s defense is playing at a high level. The Bills lead the league in scoring and scoring defense. That’s usually a good combination when it comes to winning a championship.

Lamar Jackson’s playoff failures may give people pause when picking the Ravens to win the Super Bowl. Baltimore has already beaten the Chiefs and Chargers this season, two of the favorites in the AFC. Jackson has proven he can bring the team back from any situation. Games against the Packers and Rams late in the season will say more about the Ravens’ title hopes. Green Bay has its own star quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, who looks like he’s on a mission to win a championship. The Packers have some big concerns defensively but for now they’re winners of five in a row.

Risky propositions: San Francisco 49ers (+4000), Cleveland Browns (+1800)

Both teams are dealing with quarterback issues, which makes it tough to back either of them to win the Super Bowl. San Francisco’s skill positions are also hurting, while the defense has been inconsistent against quality opponents. Until Russell Wilson went down, the 49ers may have been the worst team in their own division. The Browns are dealing with injuries across the board offensively with Baker Mayfield, Kareem Hunt and Odell Beckham Jr. all getting hurt in Week 6. At some level, there’s a point of no return with diminishing talent returns. The Browns are going to hit that point very soon.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 6 Team Week 1 Week 6 Week 7 Team Week 1 Week 6 Week 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +500 +600 Buffalo Bills +1000 +550 +450 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +750 +700 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +800 +800 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1200 +1000 Green Bay Packers +1300 +1200 +1200 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +1400 +1100 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1500 +1400 Cleveland Browns +1600 +1600 +1800 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +1600 +2000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +3000 +3000 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +4000 +4000 Tennessee Titans +3000 +4000 +4000 Denver Broncos +4500 +5000 +8000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +8000 +8000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +8000 +8000 New England Patriots +3500 +8000 +10000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +10000 +10000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +10000 +20000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +10000 +20000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +10000 +10000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +10000 +20000 Washington +5000 +15000 +20000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +15000 +15000 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +15000 +15000 Chicago Bears +6500 +20000 +20000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +40000 +25000 New York Giants +8000 +50000 +50000 New York Jets +15000 +100000 +100000 Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 +100000 Houston Texans +30000 +100000 +100000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 +100000

