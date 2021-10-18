Candace Parker and friends order a whole lot of Portillos after WNBA title win

When a team wins a professional sports championship, often times we hear about going to Disneyland or coming up with some other exotic idea to celebrate the victory. But when you’re a superstar athlete, you can kind of do whatever you want with it.

Earlier this summer, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated an NBA title with a massive order at a nearby Chik-Fil-A. After scoring 50 points in the series-clinching Game 6, he swung by the chicken restaurant and ordered 50 chicken minis. Not a bad way to celebrate a wild victory.

On Sunday night, the sixth-seeded Chicago Sky took home the WNBA Championship, making history as the lowest seed to win in the current format. Candace Parker was a key part of that team as she returned closer to home after a 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks. She averaged 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Sky, and then averaged 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game through the playoffs.

The Sky came back to beat the Mercury on Sunday and Parker decided it was time to celebrate with Chicago-based chain Portillos. She’s talked extensively of her love for Portillos, and even has a go-to order: Fish sandwich with cheese, jumbo chili cheese dog sans onions, large fries and a chocolate cake shake.

On Sunday night, she took a group — including her daughter Lailaa — through the Portillos drive-thru to pick up all sorts of goodies. We don’t see the full order, but it includes a “16-piece” (I’m guessing chicken tenders), a jumbo chili cheese dog with no onions, and some french fries. However, given the size of the group in the car, I imagine the order was significantly larger than that.

It’s not entirely clear which Portillos they visited, but the one closest to Wintrust Arena where the Sky play is a mere two miles away. There’s a second Portillos another 3.5 miles north, so I’m guessing Parker & Co. were at the closer one.

Whichever one it was, we hope Candace Parker had the time of her life last night!