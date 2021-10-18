Calvin Ridley expected back after missing Week 5 due to personal issues

The Atlanta Falcons will get a key offensive weapon back as they return from their bye week. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is expected back in Week 7 after missing the team’s Week 5 London game against the New York Jets due to personal issues. The Falcons had their bye in Week 6 and head coach Arthur Smith announced on Monday that Ridley would be back in Week 7.

Fantasy football implications

Ridley has been off to a solid start this season, catching 27 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown through the first four weeks. Given the Falcons overall struggles, it’s a steady presence for fantasy football managers.

This week, the Falcons face a Miami Dolphins squad that has given up the fifth most fantasy points to wide receivers. The Falcons have a lot of work to do to get on track, but Ridley showed prior to his Week 5 absence that he is a steady WR for fantasy teams following Julio Jones’ departure from Atlanta. Ridley is a player you