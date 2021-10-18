First AP preseason college basketball poll has Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas ahead of pack

The first AP college basketball poll of the 2021-22 season is here, and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are listed as the No. 1 team in the country.

Despite losing Jalen Suggs to the NBA and having no Mark Few for the early season thanks to a DUI charge, the Zags return Drew Timme and Andrew Nembhard to a team that adds 7’0 freshman and No. 1 prospect Chet Holmgren.

UCLA was just seconds from being eliminated in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament last year. Instead Mick Cronin and the Bruins ended up in the Final Four, and return Johnny Juzang to Westwood for his junior year in a move that surprised plenty. Juzang should be one of the favorites for the Wooden Award this fall.

And at No. 3 is Kansas, who still hasn’t gotten the all-clear from the FBI, but is still recruiting at a high level. Grad transfer Remy Martin from Arizona State to Lawrence should make an impact right away, and the Jayhawks have never lost two Big 12 titles in a row. They should be right back on time of the league this season after falling to Oklahoma State in 2021.

The only “mid-major” on the board is No. 23 St. Bonaventure, who return all five starters from last year’s A-10 champs, and add Quadry Adams from Wake Forest and Abdul Karim Coulibaly, who was Pitt’s leading shooter last season.

Here is the complete AP Preseason College Basketball Poll on October 18th: