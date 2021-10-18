NBA Cheat Sheet: DraftKings Fantasy Basketball Injury Report, DFS Play of the Day for October 20

All the latest in-depth fantasy sports and sports betting news, including expert advice for fantasy lineups and more.

Basketball is back! Welcome to the live NBA injury report for Wednesday’s DraftKings slate. The idea of this page is to provide instant updates to help you stay up-to-date with your lineups.

This page will be updated after the 1:30 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. ET injury reports, and you can confirm additional updates by checking the time stamp. When a player has a status change, they will now be bolded in the injuries and notes section.

I will also be highlighting my favorite DraftKings play of the day for each slate below the injury report.

Feel free to leave a question, comment or provide feedback in the section under the tables or on Twitter @HotlineFantasy.

Key News to Monitor for October 20 Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Team Opponent Name (Status) Injury Notes Indiana Pacers Charlotte Hornets M. Brogdon (P), J. Holiday (A), J. Lamb (A), C. LeVert (O) Holiday and Lamb are expected to suit up. Charlotte Hornets Indiana Pacers T. Rozier (O), M. Bridges (A) J. Bouknight to see more minutes with Rozier out. Chicago Bulls Detroit Pistons T. Brown Jr. (A), C. White (O) A. Caruso to see an expanded role with White sidelined. Detroit Pistons Chicago Bulls C. Cunningham (O), I. Livers (O), C. Smith (O) K. Hayes to see an expanded role in Cunningham's absence. Boston Celtics New York Knicks J. Brown (A), J. Richardson (O), A. Horford (O) G. Williams will start in Horford's absence. R. Langford & A. Nesmith to see a bump in minutes with Richardson out. New York Knicks Boston Celtics N. Noel (O), T. Gibson (O) M. Robinson to see an expanded role with Noel out. Washington Wizards Toronto Raptors R. Hachimura (O), T. Bryant (O), C. Winston (O) K. Kuzma will see a bump in minutes with Hachimura out. Toronto Raptors Washington Wizards C. Boucher (A), P. Siakam (O), Y. Watanabe (O) S. Barnes will see a bump in minutes with Siakam sidelined. Houston Rockets Minnesota Timberwolves D. House (O), G. Mathews (O) J. Tate & K. Martin Jr. will see more minutes with House unable to play. Minnesota Timberwolves Houston Rockets J. Nowell (Q), J. McLaughlin (Q), P. Beverley (O) M. Beasley to see more minutes if Nowell or McLaughlin are out. Philadelphia 76ers New Orleans Pelicans B. Simmons (O), S. Milton (O) T. Maxey could start in Simmons' absence. New Orleans Pelicans Philadelphia 76ers Z. Williamson (O), T. Satoransky (Q) B. Ingram & N. Marshall to see expanded roles with Williamson sidelined. Cleveland Cavaliers Memphis Grizzlies D. Wade (D), D. Windler (O) Wade's absence would not significantly affect the Cavs' rotation. Memphis Grizzlies Cleveland Cavaliers D. Brooks (O) D. Melton to see a bump in minutes with Brooks out. Orlando Magic San Antonio Spurs J. Isaac (O), M. Fultz (O), M. Carter-Williams (O), C. Okeke (O), E. Moore (O) J. Suggs & C. Anthony to see expanded roles in Fultz's absence. San Antonio Spurs Orlando Magic Z. Collins (O), J. Landale (A) Landale will be available. Oklahoma City Thunder Utah Jazz TBD TBD Utah Jazz Oklahoma City Thunder E. Paschall (P), R. Gay (O), T. Forrest (O) Paschall (if available) will see a bump in minutes with Gay out. Sacramento Kings Portland Trail Blazers TBD TBD Portland Trail Blazers Sacramento Kings T. Snell (O) L. Nance Jr. could see an expanded role in Snell's absence. Denver Nuggets Phoenix Suns V. Cancar (P), J. Murray (O) M. Morris to continue starting with Murray sidelined. Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets D. Saric (O) J. McGee to see an expanded role with Saric sidelined.

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds (October 20)

Pratt’s Play of the Day (October 20)

Kevin Porter Jr.

The Rockets plan on handing KPJ and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green the keys to the offense this year. While it likely won’t result in a winning season, the two budding stars will have plenty of opportunities to produce and develop. In 26 games for Houston last year, Porter Jr. averaged 16.6 points and 6.3 assists per game. In an expanded role, he could be extremely effective in a potentially potent offense. It also doesn’t hurt that he’ll face off against the Timberwolves in Houston’s season opener. Minnesota is, simply put, atrocious defensively. Expect KPJ to pick up where he left off last year on Wednesday.

