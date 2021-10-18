Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. misses practice all week and is game-time decision for Week 7

Wednesday PM update: Not much new information here, but Beckham Jr. is officially questionable. That’s inline with Anderson’s report that he will be a game-time decision on TNF.

Wednesday update: Beckham sat out practice on Monday and Tuesday and is looking like a game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. He is dealing with a Grade 3 AC Joint sprain, per Josina Anderson.

The Cleveland Browns had multiple DNPs on the Monday injury report, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who missed some time last week with a shoulder injury. He was able to play through the injury, so there is a good chance he will play against the Broncos on Thursday night, but it would be good to see him get a practice in on this short week.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is close to returning, but hasn’t yet and with the game on Thursday, they may hold him out one more week. Donovan Peoples-Jones had a breakout game on Sunday, as he caught two touchdowns and ran the most routes on the team

Fantasy football implications

Beckham Jr. hasn’t been able to break out yet this season, but continues to see enough work to have good upside. The Broncos pass defense is tough, so we’ll need to continue to lower our expectations until he can prove himself as a consistent fantasy player.