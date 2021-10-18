 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baker Mayfield OUT for Week 7 TNF with torn labrum, Case Keenum to start

We break down the Monday news that Baker Mayfield is OUT for Week 7.

By TeddyRicketson
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a call during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Wednesday UPDATE: Baker Mayfield is OUT for Thursday night against the Broncos.

Tuesday AM update: Mayfield met with the media on Tuesday and said he expects to play on Thursday, per Mary Kay Cabot. Mayfield said, “It’s my decision. I get to say whether I play or not and that’s just how it is.” He also said he is dealing with a complete tear of the labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, per Zac Jackson.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a DNP on the practice report for Monday. The Browns just had a walkthrough as they prepare for their Thursday night matchup with the Denver Broncos, but the report is an estimation of how they would have fared if it was a full practice.

Mayfield, who has been playing with a partially torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder, exacerbated the injury on Sunday. He plans on playing through the injury, as he can still throw the ball with his good arm, but there is likely a tipping point where he would be held out. Mayfield was quoted as saying that he dislocated his shoulder during the game, but he expects to play through the injury.

On a short week, the Browns have a tough and quick decision to make. On Monday, it was reported that Mayfield had an MRI on his shoulder and they are going to get a second opinion on the results before head coach Kevin Stefanski says whether or not Mayfield will be the starting quarterback.

Fantasy football implications

From a fantasy football perspective, this doesn’t move the needle a whole lot. Mayfield wasn’t retaining any fantasy relevance on a week-to-week basis. The Broncos are also giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks so neither Mayfield nor Keenum would have cracked your lineups. The Broncos are giving up middle-of-the-order numbers to opposing wide receivers so you may need to be wary of what to do with Odell Beckam Jr. if Mayfield doesn’t suit up.

