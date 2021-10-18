Baker Mayfield OUT for Week 7 TNF with torn labrum, Case Keenum to start

Wednesday UPDATE: Baker Mayfield is OUT for Thursday night against the Broncos.

BREAKING: QB Case Keenum to start in place of Baker Mayfield on Thursday night against Denver. Mayfield (torn labrum in his left shoulder) will miss the first start of his NFL career due to injury. #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 20, 2021

Tuesday AM update: Mayfield met with the media on Tuesday and said he expects to play on Thursday, per Mary Kay Cabot. Mayfield said, “It’s my decision. I get to say whether I play or not and that’s just how it is.” He also said he is dealing with a complete tear of the labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder, per Zac Jackson.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was a DNP on the practice report for Monday. The Browns just had a walkthrough as they prepare for their Thursday night matchup with the Denver Broncos, but the report is an estimation of how they would have fared if it was a full practice.

Mayfield, who has been playing with a partially torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder, exacerbated the injury on Sunday. He plans on playing through the injury, as he can still throw the ball with his good arm, but there is likely a tipping point where he would be held out. Mayfield was quoted as saying that he dislocated his shoulder during the game, but he expects to play through the injury.

On a short week, the Browns have a tough and quick decision to make. On Monday, it was reported that Mayfield had an MRI on his shoulder and they are going to get a second opinion on the results before head coach Kevin Stefanski says whether or not Mayfield will be the starting quarterback.

Fantasy football implications

From a fantasy football perspective, this doesn’t move the needle a whole lot. Mayfield wasn’t retaining any fantasy relevance on a week-to-week basis. The Broncos are also giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks so neither Mayfield nor Keenum would have cracked your lineups. The Broncos are giving up middle-of-the-order numbers to opposing wide receivers so you may need to be wary of what to do with Odell Beckam Jr. if Mayfield doesn’t suit up.