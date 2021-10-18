When will Rashaad Penny return from IR?

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced on Monday that running back Rashaad Penny will be activated off the injured reserve list this week.

Penny injured his calf prior to the start of the regular season and then aggravated the injury in Week 1. He was expected to miss some time, but the team waited until after Week 4 to place him on IR.

When is Rashaad Penny eligible to come off IR?

This week — Week 7 — is the first week Penny is eligible to return.

When is Rashaad Penny expected to return?

Thu, Oct 21 update: Head coach Pete Carroll said the team plans to activate Penny for Monday Night Football vs. the Saints. The team has until Monday afternoon to do this, so it might take some time to become official.

He is expected to be activated this week, but until it happens, we’ll have to wait and see.

Who is playing in Rashaad Penny’s place?

Penny is a reserve behind Chris Carson, and now we’ve seen Alex Collins get some work with Carson injured. Carson is dealing with a neck injury and the team placed him on IR this past Friday.

In Week 6, Collins suffered a hip injury that could sideline him this week. Carroll said it is possible Collins returns this week, but the team won’t know “for a couple more days,” per Brady Henderson. If Collins misses any time, Penny would compete with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer for playing time.