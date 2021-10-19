Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs return this weekend with a 400-mile race at Kansas Speedway. The green flag drops on the Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday with the race airing on NBC Sports Network.
Playoff leader Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +240 to win his third straight race and fourth of the playoffs. Denny Hamlin has the second best odds, installed at +550. He has two wins in the playoffs and is third in the standings. The rest of the top five odds to win are Kyle Busch (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and William Byron (+900). Defending race champ Joey Logano is +1600 to win. Busch won the May Kansas race.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 race at the Kansas Speedway.
2021 Hollywood Casino 400 race, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Kyle Larson
|+240
|Denny Hamlin
|+550
|Kyle Busch
|+600
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|William Byron
|+900
|Ryan Blaney
|+1000
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1100
|Brad Keselowski
|+1400
|Joey Logano
|+1600
|Kevin Harvick
|+1800
|Tyler Reddick
|+2200
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|Christopher Bell
|+3000
|Kurt Busch
|+4500
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+6000
|Austin Dillon
|+6000
|Aric Almirola
|+8000
|Ross Chastain
|+8000
|Chase Briscoe
|+10000
|Daniel Suarez
|+10000
|Chris Buescher
|+13000
|Erik Jones
|+13000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+15000
|Bubba Wallace
|+15000
|Cole Custer
|+15000
|Michael McDowell
|+20000
|Ryan Newman
|+20000
|Corey Lajoie
|+35000
|Ryan Preece
|+35000
|Parker Kligerman
|+40000
|Anthony Alfredo
|+50000
|Justin Haley
|+50000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|Ryan Ellis
|+100000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|Joey Gase
|+100000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|Chad Finchum
|+100000
|David Starr
|+100000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.