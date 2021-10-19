 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Chris Buescher, driver of the #37 Kroger Simmer Like A Winner Chevrolet, and Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, lead a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs return this weekend with a 400-mile race at Kansas Speedway. The green flag drops on the Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday with the race airing on NBC Sports Network.

Playoff leader Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +240 to win his third straight race and fourth of the playoffs. Denny Hamlin has the second best odds, installed at +550. He has two wins in the playoffs and is third in the standings. The rest of the top five odds to win are Kyle Busch (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and William Byron (+900). Defending race champ Joey Logano is +1600 to win. Busch won the May Kansas race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 race at the Kansas Speedway.

2021 Hollywood Casino 400 race, opening odds

Driver Winner
Driver Winner
Kyle Larson +240
Denny Hamlin +550
Kyle Busch +600
Chase Elliott +800
William Byron +900
Ryan Blaney +1000
Martin Truex Jr. +1100
Brad Keselowski +1400
Joey Logano +1600
Kevin Harvick +1800
Tyler Reddick +2200
Alex Bowman +3000
Christopher Bell +3000
Kurt Busch +4500
Matt DiBenedetto +6000
Austin Dillon +6000
Aric Almirola +8000
Ross Chastain +8000
Chase Briscoe +10000
Daniel Suarez +10000
Chris Buescher +13000
Erik Jones +13000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
Bubba Wallace +15000
Cole Custer +15000
Michael McDowell +20000
Ryan Newman +20000
Corey Lajoie +35000
Ryan Preece +35000
Parker Kligerman +40000
Anthony Alfredo +50000
Justin Haley +50000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Ryan Ellis +100000
Quin Houff +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Joey Gase +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000
Chad Finchum +100000
David Starr +100000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation