Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs return this weekend with a 400-mile race at Kansas Speedway. The green flag drops on the Hollywood Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday with the race airing on NBC Sports Network.

Playoff leader Kyle Larson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +240 to win his third straight race and fourth of the playoffs. Denny Hamlin has the second best odds, installed at +550. He has two wins in the playoffs and is third in the standings. The rest of the top five odds to win are Kyle Busch (+600), Chase Elliott (+800), and William Byron (+900). Defending race champ Joey Logano is +1600 to win. Busch won the May Kansas race.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 race at the Kansas Speedway.

2021 Hollywood Casino 400 race, opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Kyle Larson +240 Denny Hamlin +550 Kyle Busch +600 Chase Elliott +800 William Byron +900 Ryan Blaney +1000 Martin Truex Jr. +1100 Brad Keselowski +1400 Joey Logano +1600 Kevin Harvick +1800 Tyler Reddick +2200 Alex Bowman +3000 Christopher Bell +3000 Kurt Busch +4500 Matt DiBenedetto +6000 Austin Dillon +6000 Aric Almirola +8000 Ross Chastain +8000 Chase Briscoe +10000 Daniel Suarez +10000 Chris Buescher +13000 Erik Jones +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Bubba Wallace +15000 Cole Custer +15000 Michael McDowell +20000 Ryan Newman +20000 Corey Lajoie +35000 Ryan Preece +35000 Parker Kligerman +40000 Anthony Alfredo +50000 Justin Haley +50000 Josh Bilicki +100000 Ryan Ellis +100000 Quin Houff +100000 Cody Ware +100000 Joey Gase +100000 B.J. McLeod +100000 Chad Finchum +100000 David Starr +100000

