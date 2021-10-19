Teddy Bridgewater limited in practice, questionable for TNF Week 7

Wednesday update: Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with foot and quad injuries that limited him in every practice this week. He is officially listed as questionable and would likely be playing in some pain if he goes on Thursday night.

The Denver Broncos are dealing with a banged up quarterback heading into Week 7 Thursday Night Football. Teddy Bridgewater has a foot injury that has him listed as limited on the practice participation report. He is limping at practice on Tuesday, per Jeff Legwold, but head coach Vic Fangio said on Tuesday that he expects Bridgewater to play, per Mike Klis.

Fantasy football implications

Whether or not Bridgewater plays, he’s not a quarterback you’re starting in most fantasy leagues that are not 2-QBs or super-flex leagues. Of course, Week 7 features some huge bye weeks with Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert among the quarterbacks sitting this week.

If you’re dealing with a bye week and in a deep league, Bridgewater is still a tough one given the limitations of a foot injury. He’s currently the 19th ranked quarterback, so he’s a QB2 at best anyway. Look in another direction this week.