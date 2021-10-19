 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA MVP picks: Breaking down odds to win most valuable player in 2021-22

We take a look at the NBA MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Tuesday night’s opener.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Charlotte Hornets
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 13, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in action Tuesday night. The teams are also loaded with MVP contenders, ranging from Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and James Harden to LA’s LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All in all, five of the top 10 players to win MVP, according to DraftKings Sportsbook will be in action Tuesday.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the clear favorite entering the season at +380. Durant checks in next at +600, while Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo are each +800. Warriors guard Stephen Curry rounds out the top five at +900. All these players will be in contention for the award, barring injuries. Some potential value plays include Hawks guard Trae Young (+2000), Celtics wing Jayson Tatum (+3000) and Clippers forward Paul George (+3000).

Curry is my pick to win MVP this season. The Warriors star was a finalist last season and has a better team around him this time around. If Klay Thompson returns at 100 percent, Golden State is going to be a title contender. That all adds up to a massive season for Curry.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22

Player Odds
Player Odds
Luka Doncic +380
Kevin Durant +600
Joel Embiid +800
Giannis Antetokounmpo +800
Stephen Curry +900
Damian Lillard +1400
Nikola Jokic +1500
LeBron James +1800
James Harden +2000
Trae Young +2000
Devin Booker +2500
Anthony Davis +2500
Russell Westbrook +2500
Paul George +3000
Jayson Tatum +3000
Donovan Mitchell +3000
Zion Williamson +4000
Ja Morant +4500
Jimmy Butler +5500
Kyrie Irving +6000
Bradley Beal +6000
Julius Randle +6500
Domantas Sabonis +6500
Chris Paul +8000
Zach Lavine +8000
Karl-Anthony Towns +9000
Bam Adebayo +10000
Kawhi Leonard +10000
Jaylen Brown +13000
Pascal Siakam +15000
Anthony Edwards +15000
LaMelo Ball +15000
Khris Middleton +15000
De'Aaron Fox +18000
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +18000
CJ McCollum +18000
DeMar DeRozan +20000
Lonzo Ball +20000
Nikola Vucevic +20000
Brandon Ingram +20000
Ben Simmons +20000
Christian Wood +25000
Malcolm Brogdon +25000
Tobias Harris +25000
Deandre Ayton +25000
Michael Porter Jr. +25000
Fred VanVleet +30000
Jrue Holiday +30000
Kristaps Porzingis +30000
Kyle Lowry +30000
Cade Cunningham +35000
Collin Sexton +35000
Clint Capela +40000
Kemba Walker +40000
Rudy Gobert +40000
John Collins +40000
D'Angelo Russell +50000
Victor Oladipo +50000
Jerami Grant +50000
Draymond Green +50000
Dejounte Murray +50000
Tyrese Haliburton +50000
Aaron Gordon +50000
Norman Powell +50000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

