NBA MVP picks: Breaking down odds to win most valuable player in 2021-22

The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in action Tuesday night. The teams are also loaded with MVP contenders, ranging from Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and James Harden to LA’s LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All in all, five of the top 10 players to win MVP, according to DraftKings Sportsbook will be in action Tuesday.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the clear favorite entering the season at +380. Durant checks in next at +600, while Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo are each +800. Warriors guard Stephen Curry rounds out the top five at +900. All these players will be in contention for the award, barring injuries. Some potential value plays include Hawks guard Trae Young (+2000), Celtics wing Jayson Tatum (+3000) and Clippers forward Paul George (+3000).
Curry is my pick to win MVP this season. The Warriors star was a finalist last season and has a better team around him this time around. If Klay Thompson returns at 100 percent, Golden State is going to be a title contender. That all adds up to a massive season for Curry.
NBA MVP odds 2021-22
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Luka Doncic
|+380
|Kevin Durant
|+600
|Joel Embiid
|+800
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|+800
|Stephen Curry
|+900
|Damian Lillard
|+1400
|Nikola Jokic
|+1500
|LeBron James
|+1800
|James Harden
|+2000
|Trae Young
|+2000
|Devin Booker
|+2500
|Anthony Davis
|+2500
|Russell Westbrook
|+2500
|Paul George
|+3000
|Jayson Tatum
|+3000
|Donovan Mitchell
|+3000
|Zion Williamson
|+4000
|Ja Morant
|+4500
|Jimmy Butler
|+5500
|Kyrie Irving
|+6000
|Bradley Beal
|+6000
|Julius Randle
|+6500
|Domantas Sabonis
|+6500
|Chris Paul
|+8000
|Zach Lavine
|+8000
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|+9000
|Bam Adebayo
|+10000
|Kawhi Leonard
|+10000
|Jaylen Brown
|+13000
|Pascal Siakam
|+15000
|Anthony Edwards
|+15000
|LaMelo Ball
|+15000
|Khris Middleton
|+15000
|De'Aaron Fox
|+18000
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|+18000
|CJ McCollum
|+18000
|DeMar DeRozan
|+20000
|Lonzo Ball
|+20000
|Nikola Vucevic
|+20000
|Brandon Ingram
|+20000
|Ben Simmons
|+20000
|Christian Wood
|+25000
|Malcolm Brogdon
|+25000
|Tobias Harris
|+25000
|Deandre Ayton
|+25000
|Michael Porter Jr.
|+25000
|Fred VanVleet
|+30000
|Jrue Holiday
|+30000
|Kristaps Porzingis
|+30000
|Kyle Lowry
|+30000
|Cade Cunningham
|+35000
|Collin Sexton
|+35000
|Clint Capela
|+40000
|Kemba Walker
|+40000
|Rudy Gobert
|+40000
|John Collins
|+40000
|D'Angelo Russell
|+50000
|Victor Oladipo
|+50000
|Jerami Grant
|+50000
|Draymond Green
|+50000
|Dejounte Murray
|+50000
|Tyrese Haliburton
|+50000
|Aaron Gordon
|+50000
|Norman Powell
|+50000
