NBA MVP picks: Breaking down odds to win most valuable player in 2021-22

The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off with the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in action Tuesday night. The teams are also loaded with MVP contenders, ranging from Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and James Harden to LA’s LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All in all, five of the top 10 players to win MVP, according to DraftKings Sportsbook will be in action Tuesday.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the clear favorite entering the season at +380. Durant checks in next at +600, while Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo are each +800. Warriors guard Stephen Curry rounds out the top five at +900. All these players will be in contention for the award, barring injuries. Some potential value plays include Hawks guard Trae Young (+2000), Celtics wing Jayson Tatum (+3000) and Clippers forward Paul George (+3000).

Curry is my pick to win MVP this season. The Warriors star was a finalist last season and has a better team around him this time around. If Klay Thompson returns at 100 percent, Golden State is going to be a title contender. That all adds up to a massive season for Curry.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 Player Odds Player Odds Luka Doncic +380 Kevin Durant +600 Joel Embiid +800 Giannis Antetokounmpo +800 Stephen Curry +900 Damian Lillard +1400 Nikola Jokic +1500 LeBron James +1800 James Harden +2000 Trae Young +2000 Devin Booker +2500 Anthony Davis +2500 Russell Westbrook +2500 Paul George +3000 Jayson Tatum +3000 Donovan Mitchell +3000 Zion Williamson +4000 Ja Morant +4500 Jimmy Butler +5500 Kyrie Irving +6000 Bradley Beal +6000 Julius Randle +6500 Domantas Sabonis +6500 Chris Paul +8000 Zach Lavine +8000 Karl-Anthony Towns +9000 Bam Adebayo +10000 Kawhi Leonard +10000 Jaylen Brown +13000 Pascal Siakam +15000 Anthony Edwards +15000 LaMelo Ball +15000 Khris Middleton +15000 De'Aaron Fox +18000 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +18000 CJ McCollum +18000 DeMar DeRozan +20000 Lonzo Ball +20000 Nikola Vucevic +20000 Brandon Ingram +20000 Ben Simmons +20000 Christian Wood +25000 Malcolm Brogdon +25000 Tobias Harris +25000 Deandre Ayton +25000 Michael Porter Jr. +25000 Fred VanVleet +30000 Jrue Holiday +30000 Kristaps Porzingis +30000 Kyle Lowry +30000 Cade Cunningham +35000 Collin Sexton +35000 Clint Capela +40000 Kemba Walker +40000 Rudy Gobert +40000 John Collins +40000 D'Angelo Russell +50000 Victor Oladipo +50000 Jerami Grant +50000 Draymond Green +50000 Dejounte Murray +50000 Tyrese Haliburton +50000 Aaron Gordon +50000 Norman Powell +50000

