Bucks PG Jrue Holiday ruled out for Thursday’s game vs. Heat [UPDATE]

Update, Oct. 21 — Holiday has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game vs. the Miami Heat. The Bucks say Holiday is dealing with a heel and thigh injury and won’t be able to play. Holiday’s MRI came back clean on the heel on Tuesday night, so this doesn’t appear to be anything serious. Still, the Bucks need to be cautious with Holiday this early in the season.

As far as the impact on Thursday’s game, we should see George Hill, Pat Connaughton or even Jordan Nwora replace Holiday in the starting lineup. Nwora and Connaughton played well off the bench against the Nets. Hill is really the only other pure PG on the roster outside Holiday.

Update: According to Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, Holiday’s MRI on his heel contusion came back clean. That can only mean good things for the point guard, who is a strong two-way presence for the Bucks.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without PG Jrue Holiday for the rest of the season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, after Holiday suffered a right heel contusion. The Bucks have officially ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The Bucks say Jrue Holiday (right heel contusion) will not return tonight. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 20, 2021

Holiday was having a major impact offensively, scoring 12 points on 5-7 shooting. He even hit a few key three-pointers early in the game to help the Bucks break out for an early 31-12 lead. Milwaukee is up 66-59 at the half after a late rally from the Nets.

With Holiday sidelined, expect more of Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora in the backcourt. Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to take over a lot of the ball-handling duties. Unfortunately for the Bucks, Holiday’s defensive presence will be harder to match.

The Bucks closed as 1.5-point favorites at opening tip, and are now 5.5-point favorites at the half. Milwaukee is -255 on the moneyline, while Brooklyn in +190. The over/under is up to 239.5 after closing at 234.