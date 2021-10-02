Breaking down odds for New Orleans Pelicans heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at New Orleans Pelicans odds heading into the new season.

New Orleans Pelicans Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +9000

The Pelicans, along with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, are somewhat high on this list given the relative lack of playoff success these franchises have had in recent years. Zion Williamson makes anything possible, but the Pelicans are more likely to be play-in contenders this season than championship contenders.

Win total over/under: 39.5

Williamson’s health will be important for this number. The Pelicans won 31 games last season, making this a very achievable total over a full 82-game season. New Orleans made some good moves in the offseason, but it’ll largely be up to a core of young talent already in place to make good on this line.

Odds to make playoffs: No -210, Yes +170

The Pelicans should be in contention for a playoff spot and at least compete in the play-in tournament this upcoming season. New Orleans should have a star in Williamson, but the supporting cast hasn’t shown enough yet to inspire confidence. If one or two players break out, this New Orleans team should be fun to watch and might make the playoffs.

Division/Conference odds: +650 to win Southwest, +6000 to win West

The Pelicans sit well behind the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies in the division. If Williamson stays healthy, New Orleans should compete with Memphis for second in the Southwest. Getting out of the conference is a tall order for this young team, so don’t expect much on that front.

List of player futures

Zion Williamson, MVP: +4000

Trey Murphy, Rookie of the Year: +8000

Zion Williamson, Most Improved Player: +750

Brandon Ingram, MVP: +20000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.