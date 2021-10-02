Breaking down odds for Denver Nuggets heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Denver Nuggets odds heading into the new season.

Denver Nuggets Odds for 2021-22 Season

Championship odds: +2200

The Nuggets made a run to the conference finals in the Orlando bubble after a comeback down 3-1 against the Los Angeles Clippers. That led many to believe Denver could take the next step in 2021. It looked like the Nuggets would make the leap until Jamal Murray suffered an ACL injury. If Murray returns and is 100 percent, this could be a great value play for bettors.

Win total over/under: 47.5

This win total will fluctuate based on Murray’s health. The Nuggets are a good team without their star point guard, but his presence takes them to a different level. Michael Porter Jr. could emerge as a third star to help Denver while Murray recovers. This is a tough win total to bet on because health plays a huge factor. Expect the Nuggets to be around this line, with the potential to go higher or lower based on when Murray returns.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -650, No +450

Even with Murray’s status up in the air, the Nuggets are comfortably going to make the playoffs. Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP, Porter Jr. is emerging as a star and Aaron Gordon is a productive forward. Monte Morris and Nah’Shon Hyland are good pieces as well.

Division/Conference odds: +320 to win Northwest, +1000 to win West

The Nuggets are actually a good value play to win the division, only behind Utah on odds. The conference is a different challenge and will hinge almost entirely on the health of their point guard. We’ve seen the Nuggets at full strength and we’ve seen them when they aren’t. There’s a big difference that won’t do much for the division, but will mean everything against other championship contenders.

List of player futures

Nikola Jokic, MVP: +1500

Michael Porter Jr., Most Improved Player: +600

Nah’Shon Hyland, Rookie of the Year: +8000

Nikola Jokic, assists leader: +1800

Nikola Jokic, rebounds leader: +2500

