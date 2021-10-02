 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

The final round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off at 9:05 a.m. ET on Sunday at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. We have a full list of tee times.

By David Fucillo
Sahith Theegala plays his shot from the 18th tee during round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship wraps up on Sunday with Sahith Theegala putting up an impressive low score of -18 to lead through three rounds. He has a one-shot lead on four golfers, topped by Cameron Tringale who shot a ten under on Saturday to climb into the second place tie.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the first pair teeing off at 9:05 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will be providing coverage from 4 to 7 p.m. to close out the tournament.

Sam Burns remains the slightest of favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is part of the four-way tie for second after shooting seven under on Saturday. He is listed at +275 to win, followed by Theegala at +350. Tringale follows at +450. Defending champion Sergio Garcia failed to make the cut.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday.

2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Final round tee times

Time (CT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (CT) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:50 PM Sahith Theegala Cameron Tringale
1:40 PM Denny McCarthy Sam Burns
1:30 PM Cameron Young Seth Reeves
1:20 PM Trey Mullinax Aaron Wise
1:10 PM Roger Sloan Corey Conners
1:00 PM Andrew Landry Nick Hardy
12:50 PM C.T. Pan Hayden Buckley
12:35 PM Nick Watney Grant Hirschman
12:25 PM Russell Knox Si Woo Kim
12:15 PM Harold Varner III Stephan Jaeger
12:05 PM Will Zalatoris Matthew Wolff
11:55 AM Taylor Moore Kevin Streelman
11:45 AM Nate Lashley Henrik Norlander
11:35 AM Emiliano Grillo Brendan Steele
11:25 AM Chesson Hadley William McGirt
11:15 AM Tyler Duncan Paul Barjon
11:00 AM Dylan Frittelli Alex Smalley
10:50 AM Joel Dahmen Mackenzie Hughes
10:40 AM Charley Hoffman Sungjae Im
10:30 AM Jimmy Walker Luke List
10:20 AM Lee Hodges Adam Long
10:10 AM Ryan Moore Chris Kirk
10:00 AM Mito Pereira Adam Hadwin
9:50 AM Brandon Hagy Taylor Pendrith
9:40 AM Kyle Reifers Kurt Kitayama
9:25 AM Doc Redman Davis Thompson
9:15 AM Lucas Glover Michael Thompson
9:05 AM Doug Ghim Peter Malnati
8:55 AM Andrew Novak Brice Garnett
8:45 AM Chad Ramey Sung Kang
8:35 AM John Huh Austin Cook
8:25 AM Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (a) Sam Ryder
8:15 AM Joseph Bramlett Vincent Whaley
8:05 AM Andy Ogletree J.J. Spaun

More From DraftKings Nation