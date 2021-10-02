Full list of tee times for final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship wraps up on Sunday with Sahith Theegala putting up an impressive low score of -18 to lead through three rounds. He has a one-shot lead on four golfers, topped by Cameron Tringale who shot a ten under on Saturday to climb into the second place tie.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the first pair teeing off at 9:05 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will be providing coverage from 4 to 7 p.m. to close out the tournament.
Sam Burns remains the slightest of favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is part of the four-way tie for second after shooting seven under on Saturday. He is listed at +275 to win, followed by Theegala at +350. Tringale follows at +450. Defending champion Sergio Garcia failed to make the cut.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday.
2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Final round tee times
|Time (CT)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:50 PM
|Sahith Theegala
|Cameron Tringale
|1:40 PM
|Denny McCarthy
|Sam Burns
|1:30 PM
|Cameron Young
|Seth Reeves
|1:20 PM
|Trey Mullinax
|Aaron Wise
|1:10 PM
|Roger Sloan
|Corey Conners
|1:00 PM
|Andrew Landry
|Nick Hardy
|12:50 PM
|C.T. Pan
|Hayden Buckley
|12:35 PM
|Nick Watney
|Grant Hirschman
|12:25 PM
|Russell Knox
|Si Woo Kim
|12:15 PM
|Harold Varner III
|Stephan Jaeger
|12:05 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|Matthew Wolff
|11:55 AM
|Taylor Moore
|Kevin Streelman
|11:45 AM
|Nate Lashley
|Henrik Norlander
|11:35 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Brendan Steele
|11:25 AM
|Chesson Hadley
|William McGirt
|11:15 AM
|Tyler Duncan
|Paul Barjon
|11:00 AM
|Dylan Frittelli
|Alex Smalley
|10:50 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10:40 AM
|Charley Hoffman
|Sungjae Im
|10:30 AM
|Jimmy Walker
|Luke List
|10:20 AM
|Lee Hodges
|Adam Long
|10:10 AM
|Ryan Moore
|Chris Kirk
|10:00 AM
|Mito Pereira
|Adam Hadwin
|9:50 AM
|Brandon Hagy
|Taylor Pendrith
|9:40 AM
|Kyle Reifers
|Kurt Kitayama
|9:25 AM
|Doc Redman
|Davis Thompson
|9:15 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Michael Thompson
|9:05 AM
|Doug Ghim
|Peter Malnati
|8:55 AM
|Andrew Novak
|Brice Garnett
|8:45 AM
|Chad Ramey
|Sung Kang
|8:35 AM
|John Huh
|Austin Cook
|8:25 AM
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (a)
|Sam Ryder
|8:15 AM
|Joseph Bramlett
|Vincent Whaley
|8:05 AM
|Andy Ogletree
|J.J. Spaun