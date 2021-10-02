Full list of tee times for final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship wraps up on Sunday with Sahith Theegala putting up an impressive low score of -18 to lead through three rounds. He has a one-shot lead on four golfers, topped by Cameron Tringale who shot a ten under on Saturday to climb into the second place tie.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, with the first pair teeing off at 9:05 a.m. ET. Golf Channel will be providing coverage from 4 to 7 p.m. to close out the tournament.

Sam Burns remains the slightest of favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is part of the four-way tie for second after shooting seven under on Saturday. He is listed at +275 to win, followed by Theegala at +350. Tringale follows at +450. Defending champion Sergio Garcia failed to make the cut.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 4 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday.