No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 1 Alabama start time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels and No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide meet up in Week 4 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This is a SEC West showdown which has gained significant traction over the years and is suddenly the most important game in the country during Week 5.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

There’s so many storylines entering this game. Lane Kiffin, former Alabama offensive coordinator, comes into Tuscaloosa leading an undefeated Rebels squad hoping to pull off a big win. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide had trouble with this offense last season and they’ll have their hands full again. Matt Corral and Bryce Young are the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy and this game will be the pivotal moment for both players. On top of all that, this game has huge division, conference and national title implications. Alabama has won the last five matchups, but lost two straight before that winning streak.

The Crimson Tide are 14.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at a ridiculous 80 points. Alabama is -675 on the moneyline while Ole Miss is +475.