No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia start time: What time and what channel for Saturday’s game

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 5 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. This SEC cross-division matchup features two top-10 teams with national stakes. The Bulldogs have won the last two contests between the two sides.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson will be under the microscope after suffering a knee injury in Arkansas’ win over Texas A&M. He’s expected to play in the game but might be limited. Georgia QB JT Daniels is reportedly a game-time decision, opening up the possibility for Stetson Bennett to start. Both quarterbacks are crucial to their team’s success, so we’ll see exactly who’s on the field for this pivotal showdown.

The Bulldogs are huge home favorites at -17 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The moneyline odds are off the board and the over/under is set at 48.5.