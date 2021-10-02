How to watch No. 21 Baylor vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State via live online stream

The No. 21 Baylor Bears and No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 5 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into this matchup undefeated and needing a win to stay atop the Big-12 conference standings.

The Bears (4-0, 2-0 Big-12) most recently took down the then-ranked No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones 31-29. Baylor excelled at playing a team game as their offense scored on the ground and through the air, but the momentum shifted when they answered a Cyclone field goal with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big-12) most recently defeated the then-ranked No.25 Kansas State Wildcats for their first conference win of the season. Junior quarterback Spencer Sanders could almost do as he pleased against the Wildcats throwing for 344 yards and two touchdowns and running in another score.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.