How to watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia via live online stream

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 5 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both the Red Raiders and the Mountaineers will be looking for their first conference win in this matchup.

The Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1 Big-12) looked strong their first three games, but then got absolutely trounced by rival Texas, 70-35. Senior quarterback Henry Colombi looked great throwing for 324 yards, but the Red Raiders are going to have to have their defense show up to stand a better chance in this one. The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big-12) are coming off of a three-point loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. Their defense held the Sooners to only 16 points, but a 30-yard field goal as time expired sealed the loss for the Mountaineers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

West Virginia is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +225 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.