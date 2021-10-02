 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia via live online stream

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and West Virginia Mountaineers face off on Saturday, October 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Henry Colombi (3) throws a pass against the TCU Horned Frogs during the fourth quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 5 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Both the Red Raiders and the Mountaineers will be looking for their first conference win in this matchup.

The Red Raiders (3-1, 0-1 Big-12) looked strong their first three games, but then got absolutely trounced by rival Texas, 70-35. Senior quarterback Henry Colombi looked great throwing for 324 yards, but the Red Raiders are going to have to have their defense show up to stand a better chance in this one. The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big-12) are coming off of a three-point loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. Their defense held the Sooners to only 16 points, but a 30-yard field goal as time expired sealed the loss for the Mountaineers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

West Virginia is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 on the moneyline. That makes Texas Tech a +225 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.

