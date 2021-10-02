 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch ULM vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina via live online stream

The ULM Warhawks and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face off Saturday, October 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Coastal Carolina at Buffalo Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers meet up in Week 5 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Coastal Carolina has not lost a regular season game since Nov. 23, 2019, a defeat at the hands of Louisiana Monroe.

Through a limited sample size of two games against FBS teams, Louisiana-Monroe (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) is dead last in yards per play at 2.9, which will need to improve drastically to keep this game competitive. Coastal Carolina (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) checks in at No. 2 in the entire country in that category with 7.5 yards per play, which is why oddsmakers suggest this one might not have all that close of a finish.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need an ESPN+ subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Coastal Carolina is a 33.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are unavailable, with the point total set at 58.

