How to watch ULM vs. No. 16 Coastal Carolina via live online stream

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and No. 16 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers meet up in Week 5 at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+. Coastal Carolina has not lost a regular season game since Nov. 23, 2019, a defeat at the hands of Louisiana Monroe.

Through a limited sample size of two games against FBS teams, Louisiana-Monroe (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) is dead last in yards per play at 2.9, which will need to improve drastically to keep this game competitive. Coastal Carolina (4-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) checks in at No. 2 in the entire country in that category with 7.5 yards per play, which is why oddsmakers suggest this one might not have all that close of a finish.

Coastal Carolina is a 33.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are unavailable, with the point total set at 58.