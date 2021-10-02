How to watch No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Georgia via live online stream

The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 5 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This should be one of the most interesting games of the entire weekend despite oddsmakers not overly optimistic we’ll get a close game.

As we get into October, Arkansas (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is the story of the year in college football as they handled the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies, going from unranked heading into the first two games of the season to inside the top 10 after four weeks. The Razorbacks beat a rebuilding Texas team and a Texas A&M program that has fallen short of preseason expectations, but they will get their toughest test by far against Georgia (4-0, 2-0 SEC), which is on the top tier of college football along with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is an 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1000 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +650 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.