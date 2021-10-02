How to watch Duke vs. North Carolina via live online stream

The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 5 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. This rivalry doesn’t have quite the sizzle as the basketball program but with the way both teams have played, this should be a closer game than we had expected heading into the season.

Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC) beat the two Power 5 teams they faced in their non-conference schedule and while victories over the Northwestern Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks aren’t enough to get you that excited, the Blue Devils already beat their win total from last season, which ended with a 2-9 record. North Carolina (2-2, 1-2 ACC) had huge expectations only to lose two games before October in a year the ACC title is wide open given how much the Clemson Tigers offense is struggling.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

North Carolina is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 72.5.