How to watch No. 10 Florida vs. Kentucky via live online stream

The No. 10 Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats meet up in Week 5 at Kroger Field in Lexington. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Kentucky won this annual matchup just once since 1987, though this is expected to be a relatively competitive game.

The Oklahoma Sooners have taken over Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) when it comes to the amount of noise regarding an in-season quarterback switch, but Emory Jones continues to be efficient as a thrower and a runner as Anthony Richardson recovers from a hamstring injury. Kentucky (4-0, 2-0 SEC) is off to another good start, and the Wildcats will soon add some depth as six players had burglary charges dropped including Vito Tisdale, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Joel Williams and RJ Adams from an incident that occurred in March.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Florida is an 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -310 on the moneyline. That makes Kentucky a +245 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.