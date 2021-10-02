 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch No. 22 Auburn vs. LSU via live online stream

The Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers face off Saturday, October 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) makes a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 5 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. In a clash of claws, Auburn is looking to win its first conference game while LSU is looking to win their fourth game in a row and make a case to be back in the top-25.

The Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) bounced back from a loss to then-ranked No. 10 Penn State with a 34-24 win over Georgia State. While a win is a win, the Tigers didn’t take the lead until there were only 45 seconds left in the game which is a cause for concern when now taking on LSU. The LSU Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) took a loss in Week 1 against UCLA, but it has been all business since then with three wins in a row. Most recently, they beat Mississippi State 28-25 on the back of sophomore quarterback Max Johnson who threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in their win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

