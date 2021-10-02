How to watch No. 22 Auburn vs. LSU via live online stream

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 5 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 9:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. In a clash of claws, Auburn is looking to win its first conference game while LSU is looking to win their fourth game in a row and make a case to be back in the top-25.

The Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) bounced back from a loss to then-ranked No. 10 Penn State with a 34-24 win over Georgia State. While a win is a win, the Tigers didn’t take the lead until there were only 45 seconds left in the game which is a cause for concern when now taking on LSU. The LSU Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) took a loss in Week 1 against UCLA, but it has been all business since then with three wins in a row. Most recently, they beat Mississippi State 28-25 on the back of sophomore quarterback Max Johnson who threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in their win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Auburn is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.