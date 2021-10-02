How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 20 UCLA via live online stream

The Arizona State Sun Devils and No. 20 UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 5 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both of these teams are sitting atop the Pac-12 South division and so a win creates a clear leader of the division.

The Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0) were able to bounce back from a loss to then-ranked No. 23 BYU with a win over conference foe Colorado. Junior dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels showed why he was so dangerous with 236 yards passing and seven carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the team’s win last week.

The Bruins (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) also were able to bounce back from a Week 3 loss, but their win last week came against Stanford, 35-24. Dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson had 251 yards passing and two touchdowns with an additional 30 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the win. These offenses are going to be fun to watch with how creative they can get.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

UCLA is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes TEAM a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.