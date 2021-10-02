How to watch Kansas vs. Iowa State via live online stream

The Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 5 at Jake Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both teams are sitting at the bottom of the current Big-12 standings and need a win if they want to make a second-half push.

The Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1 Big-12) opened their season with a win, but it has been all downhill since then with a loss to the Duke Blue Devils in their most recent game. Junior quarterback Jason Bean had a decent game throwing for 323 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and he will need to work on his accuracy to go home with a win this week. The Cyclones (2-2, 0-1 Big-12) lost a close game against Baylor last week 31-29. Junior running back Breece Hall was electric as usual rushing 27 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns and he will be instrumental in setting the tone against the Jayhawks.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa State is a 34-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the point total set 57.5. There is no money line available.