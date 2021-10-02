 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Nevada vs. Boise State via live online stream

Nevada and Boise State face off on Saturday, October 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By TeddyRicketson
Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolfpack and Boise State Broncos meet up in Week 5 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. This is the first Mountain West conference game for the Wolfpack and they could benefit from a win against the Broncos who currently sit atop the Mountain West Mountain division.

The Wolfpack (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West) are coming off of a bye week after they suffered their first loss of the season to Kansas State, 38-17. The Wolfpack had a strong performance from senior wide receiver Romeo Doubs who had seven receptions for 121 yards, but they couldn’t stop the run game of K-State. The Broncos (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West) are playing their fifth game of the season and are coming off of a win against Utah State University. They held the Aggies to only three points on offense so they will look to keep this defensive momentum this week.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boise State is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Nevada a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.

