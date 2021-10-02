How to watch Nevada vs. Boise State via live online stream

The Nevada Wolfpack and Boise State Broncos meet up in Week 5 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. This is the first Mountain West conference game for the Wolfpack and they could benefit from a win against the Broncos who currently sit atop the Mountain West Mountain division.

The Wolfpack (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West) are coming off of a bye week after they suffered their first loss of the season to Kansas State, 38-17. The Wolfpack had a strong performance from senior wide receiver Romeo Doubs who had seven receptions for 121 yards, but they couldn’t stop the run game of K-State. The Broncos (2-2, 1-0 Mountain West) are playing their fifth game of the season and are coming off of a win against Utah State University. They held the Aggies to only three points on offense so they will look to keep this defensive momentum this week.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Boise State is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Nevada a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.